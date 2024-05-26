NHIA engages service providers  on “preventive-promotive” health initiatives

Accra, May 26, GNA – Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has called for stakeholder collaboration as the Authority embarks on its “Preventive and Promotive Health interventions”.

The initiative, among other things, aims to address key health issues such as communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child health, and overall health and wellbeing of citizens.

It also aims to enhance the “efficiency and effectiveness” of the National Health Insurance Scheme, as it will eventually reduce the burden on the NHIA regarding claims payment.

Dr. Aboagye re-affirmed commitment to the initiative when the Authority met heads of health service institutions to discuss the initiative, which aligns with Ghana’s Universal Health Coverage roadmap.

The meeting included the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), and the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana (PHAFoG).

The discussion focused on resource allocation, community outreach activities, and other modalities towards the effective operationalisation of the initiative.

“Over time, this monumental intervention would potentially catalyse cost containment measures and enhance efficiency gains for the NHIA, which would ultimately enhance the responsiveness and sustainability of the NHIS,” the Authority said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on the engagement said.

The NHIA and its partners, therefore, urged the public to embrace the initiative and “participate actively in the upcoming programmes”.

Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Authority (left)

Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director-General, GHS, said the NHIA initiative was “crucial for sustainable healthcare,” adding that Wellness Clinics across the country would “facilitate preventive health checks of the population.”

“We are proud to partner with the NHIA and other health provision entities in this transformative journey and are confident that these initiatives will bring lasting benefits to our communities,” he stated.

Dr. Peter Yeboah, Executive Director, CHAG, described the initiative as “a game changer for the health and wellbeing of all people living in Ghana.”

“…With genuine commitments and effective NHIA Provider partnership, this special programme can promote economy, efficiency, accountability and responsiveness in the way we design and deliver impactful health services for our people,” he added.

Dr. Anarfi Asamoa-Baah, former Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO, chairs the committee set up to facilitate implementation of the programme.

The Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana was represented by Dr. Sarfo, a member, and Mr. Richard Frank-Torblu, General Secretary.

They also expressed enthusiasm and highlighted “the role of innovation and private-public partnerships in advancing healthcare goals”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

