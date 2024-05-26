Afri-Youth, EMCEP organise debate on climate change for SHS students 

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Tamale, May 26, GNA – Afri-Youth and Empowerment Centre for Peacebuilding (EMCEP), both youth advocacy organisations, have organised a debate competition on climate change for selected senior high schools in Tamale.

The debate, dubbed: “Innovative Challenge and Creative Solutions on Climate Change,” was in partnership with the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) with funding support from the Denmark Embassy and the West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP).

The Northern School of Business, Kalpohin, Ambariya, and the Tamale Girls’ senior high schools took part in the debate.

Also in attendance were stakeholders from the Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and the National Youth Authority.

Prior to the debate, each school was tasked to identify and develop an innovative approach towards addressing climate change issues in their communities.

The debate was, therefore, to afford them the opportunity to present their findings and the recommended measures to safeguard the environment.

Each school received GHc500.00 and a certificate among other packages as part of measures to encourage them to be advocates against climate change.

It formed part of the implementation of the “Building Bridges: Empowering Youth as Green Champions for Climate Change Resilience in Northern Ghana” project, which seeks to benefit 25 youth groups and 1,000 individuals within the Tamale, Sagnarigu and Savelugu municipalities.

Hajia Alima Saeed-Sagito, the Executive Director, SWIDA-GH, said the debate was to encourage young people to lead in the fight against climate change with the concept of climate action, adaptation, mitigation as well as introducing climate smart practices for sustainable development.

Mr Mohammed Gadafi Mandeya, the Executive Director of Afri-Youth, said the initiative was to enhance inclusivity in the fight against climate change and improve the academic and practical knowledge base of the students.

Mr Abdul-Muhsin Mohammed Shani, Executive Director, EMCEP, appealed to other youth groups in the country to take up the challenge on climate change as it affected the overall wellbeing of the youth.

Mr Sayibu Jato, a Programmes Officer, Northern Regional office of the Environmental Protection Agency, lauded the initiative and gave assurance of collaborating with the youth on such issues.

Miss Hafsah Hassan, a student of Ambariya SHS, said the competition had exposed her to practical tips on how to protect the environment.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

