Accra, May 10, GNA – Kumasi Airport now known as Prempeh I International Airport was established in 1943.

In 1959, key developments in the areas of runway and taxiway construction, navigational facilities and the deployment of the necessary human resources were rolled out to enhance operations.

The building of a new terminal in 1993 marked the beginning of the modernization process.

