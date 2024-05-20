Over 600 delegates to attend 9th African Population Conference held in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi, May 20, Xinhua/GNA) — Malawian Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Simplex Chithyola Banda has disclosed that more than 600 delegates from Africa and beyond are expected to participate in the 9th African Population Conference, which is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24 in Lilongwe, the country’s capital.

Briefing the local media on Saturday, the minister said Malawi stands to benefit “massively” from the event, as it will provide a platform for the country to showcase its commitment to addressing challenges arising from population dynamics.

He said the conference will provide a platform for scientific discourse, research, and policy discussions on population dynamics. It will also help find solutions to the challenges facing the country’s economic planning.

Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu echoed Banda’s sentiments, saying the country will utilize the economic opportunities presented by the conference, particularly in tourism and boosting local businesses.

The conference will be presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera, and it will attract experts, policymakers, and other stakeholders from across Africa.

