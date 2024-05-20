Pakistan’s High Commissioner calls on Ghana News Agency 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 20, GNA— Madam Farhat Ayesha, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Ghana, paid a courtesy call to the Ghana News Agency’s management in Accra on Monday.

Her visit forms part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and bridge the information gap between the two countries’ citizens.

She noted that there was a significant information gap that needed to be filled to bolster the ties between the Ghanaian and Pakistani people.

The High Commissioner said she had observed over time, a “mutual ignorance” among the people of both countries of each other, necessitating the use of local media to better communicate their narratives.

She said that since taking on the job of High Commissioner two years ago, she has worked to deepen the relations between Ghanaians and Pakistanis.

Madam Ayesha said both countries should tell their stories through their own media lenses to convey accurate narratives about their respective countries to the rest of the world.

This would address some of the inaccuracies in third-party media coverage and present both countries in a positive light to the world.

To bridge the information gap, she suggested that the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) enter a news content-sharing partnership.

The High Commissioner thanked the GNA for their cordial reception and applauded their professionalism in carrying out their mission.

Mr. Kofi Owusu, General Manager of GNA, welcomed the High Commissioner’s suggestion for an agreement between the APP and the GNA.

He said the Agency had established similar partnerships with Agencies in China, Morocco, India, South Korea, and Bulgaria, among others.

Mr Owusu said the Agency took considerable pride in presenting the African story as envisioned by its founder, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He said that, with government backing, the GNA was working hard to optimize its operations, and assured the High Commissioner of the agency’s cooperation in telling the Pakistani story to Ghanaians and the world.

“You can always count on us to report on your activities in Ghana. Whatever news you want the Ghanaian public to know of, be assured that you can count on us to do that for you. Don’t just see us as partners, count on us as your siblings,” he said.

