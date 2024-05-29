Sissala East NCCE holds interparty dialogue

By Mohammed Balu

Tumu, (UWR), May 29, GNA – An inter-party engagement forum has been held at Tumu aimed to restructure and position the inter-party dialogue among political parties to deal with petty political concerns ahead of the December elections.

It was also to help reconstitute the inter-party dialogue committee, which had become dormant with other stakeholders to help nib in the bud petty conflicts and hate speech ahead of the incoming elections.

That would also help in dealing with the threat of preventing violent extremism in the country.

Mr Hussein Elyasu, the Sissala East Municipal Director of the NCCE said, “We are here to dialogue because we are in an election year and as an institution involved in peace building, we reactivate the committee where political parties can have their concerns addressed before they escalate.”

Mr Elyasu expressed concern about the registration of minor complaints from the major political parties, a situation he said could affect the children’s future and appealed to the stakeholders to do the right thing.

Mr Elyasu charged the committee to position itself in a manner that the political parties could be comfortable to approach them with issues for redress and prevent conflict and violence.

“I expect you to deal with petty conflicts, hate speech and monitor activities of political parties and give advice where necessary,” he stated.

The committee comprised of Rev James Awini, Head of Assemblies of God Church and Chair of the local Council of churches as the chairperson. The rest are Mr Abraham Signye, Mr Bernard Ansona, Madam Bedawa Mohammed as the organiser and Madam Alima Bawa as the treasurer.

Mr Emmanuel Gyimah, a security person who facilitated the session, urged the stakeholders to monitor and report threats and persons with vulnerabilities to violent extremism.

He took the participants through ways to detect youth radicalisation and signs of recruitment in their communities and how to identify such individuals towards preventing violent extremism in the country.

Speaking on mediation and resolution of local conflicts, he asked all to keep the peace by respecting one another, sharing information to the security on persons whose activities were inimical to state security and by the “see something, say something mantra.”

Meanwhile, the forum was attended by 40 participants made up Chiefs, Queen mothers, youth groups, political parties, religious bodies, and identifiable groups.

It was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education under Preventing and Containing Conflict and Violent Extremism with sponsorship from the European Union.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

