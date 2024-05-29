GARIA, CIB Ghana sign MoU to enhance professional development within banking and Insolvency sectors

Accra, May 29, GNA – Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolven­cy Advisors (GARIA) and CIB Ghana have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in their collaboration to enhance the financial landscape and professional development within the banking and insolvency sectors.

A statement said the strategic partnership aimed to foster knowledge exchange, professional development, and best practices sharing between CIB Ghana and GARIA.

By leveraging each other’s expertise and resources, both organisations are committed to promoting excellence in banking and insolvency practices, thereby strengthening the overall financial ecosystem.

This partnership brings together the expertise and resources of GARIA and CIB Ghana with specialised

knowledge and experience of top insolvency financial advisors and chartered bankers, creating a formidable team dedicated to helping individuals and businesses navigate through challenging financial situations.

Under the terms of the MOU, both GARIA and CIB Ghana will collaborate on various initiatives, including joint research projects, training and development programmes, policy advocacy and networking events.

The signing of this MOU between GARIA and CIB Ghana signifies a new chapter of cooperation and synergy poised to make a positive impact on both the financial and insolvency industry. GARIA and CIB Ghana invite stakeholders and partners to join them in realising their vision for a brighter future.

GARIA is an industry body of professionals including judges, accountants, lawyers, bankers, regulators, and academics who specialise in corporate restructuring, business recovery and insolvency matters in the

Republic of Ghana.

CIB Ghana is mandated under Chartered Institute of Bankers, Ghana Act, 2019 (Act 991) to promote the

study of banking and regulate the practice of the banking profession in the country. The Institute is one of the Country’s leading professional qualification and educational institutions in financial services.

CIB Ghana is a member of the Global Banking Education Standards Board (GBEStB) and Alliance of African Institute of Bankers (AAIOB).

GNA

