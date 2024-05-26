Samson Deen sends message of support to Black Challenge ahead of finals  

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 26, GNA – Mr. Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC), has urged Ghana’s National Amputee football team to go all out and clinch the ultimate trophy at the ongoing Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) in Egypt.

The Black Challenge, as they are nicknamed, are on the verge of clinching a second consecutive AAFCON trophy following their impressive 3-0 victory against Algeria in the semis.

The defending champions now face a stern challenge against a formidable Moroccan side that defeated Nigeria 6-2 in the other semi-final encounter.

Mr. Deen, who doubles as President of the African Paralympic Committee, in a statement commended the resilience of the Black Challenge side despite the numerous difficulties they have encountered en route to the finals.

“You are the Ghana Amputee National Football Team, and your potential for success is limitless. So, hold on and don’t give up in the face of all the challenges. Just know that the hard times you are going through now won’t last forever.

“The good times are indeed coming due to this coming glorious victory. Remember, your journey is unique. Your determination and focus have brought you this far, and they will lead you to even greater heights.

“Always remember that success is no accident; it’s attained through hard work, perseverance, learning, overcoming obstacles, sacrifice, and your unwavering love of the game,” he said.

Mr. Deen urged them to stand united and not give up in spite of the difficulties, and he believes victory is coming for them.

He also promised them that the per diems and bonuses for their African Para Games trophy triumph would be paid and their hard work would be duly recognized.

The Black Challenge would be looking to inflict another defeat on the Morocco side after beating them to clinch the first-ever African Para Games Amputee Football tournament last year.

The highly anticipated 2024 AAFCON final is slated for Monday, May 27, 2024.

