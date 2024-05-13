Reports: Heatwave in Mexico claims several lives

Mexico City, May 13, (dpa/GNA) – Parts of Mexico are currently experiencing a heatwave that has reportedly claimed dozens of lives.

The state of Yucatán on the Gulf of Mexico, which is popular with tourists, was expected to reach over 45 degrees Celsius on Sunday, the National Meteorological Service posted on the social media platform X.

In the north-eastern state of San Luis Potosí, at least 24 people are believed to have died as a result of the heatwave between Thursday and Saturday, according to media reports.

Temperatures of over 50 degrees have been measured in the Huasteca region in recent days, the director general of the state’s health service, Ymuri Vaca Avila, announced on Saturday.

There has been a “worrying” increase in patients with symptoms of heatstroke in the health centres, she said.

People with these symptoms also received medical treatment in other states such as Tamaulipas.

According to the National Meteorological Service, the highest temperature since records began was measured in normally temperate high-altitude Mexico City on Thursday at 34.3 degrees Celsius.

About a year ago, 104 people died in Mexico due to a heatwave.

