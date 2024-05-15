Over 300 challenged, 2,000 registered during first week of limited registration exercise in Hohoe

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), May 15, GNA – A total 330 voters have been challenged on basis of ineligibility during the first week of the ongoing nationwide limited voter registration in the Hohoe Municipality.

The Electoral Commission (EC) within the week has also registered a total of 2,018 voters at its Municipal centre and by the mobile team stationed at the Alavanyo Senior High Technical School and Wli Todzi.

Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the process within the week at the office centre and by the mobile team as successful.

He said the second week progressed without any software nor network glitches.

Mr Agyekum said day one captured 112 voters made up of two challenged cases, 33 males and 79 females while day two recorded 140 registered with a challenged case of 62 males and 78 females.

He said the third day saw 309 registered voters with nine challenged cases and 139 males as against 170 females, adding that day four to the seventh day recorded voters registered by the office and the mobile team.

Mr Agyekum said the day four registered 371 voters with five challenged cases, 143 males and 228 females while the fifth day saw 450 voters made up of four challenged cases, 231 males and 219 females.

He said the sixth day recorded 335 voters with 152 challenged cases, 216 males and 119 females while the last day captured 391 voters made up of 158 challenged cases, 223 males and 168 females.

The GNA had picked information that a committee to sit on challenged cases in the Municipality is likely to begin hearing cases from May 18, 2024.

GNA

