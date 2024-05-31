Re-development of Dambai market progresses in Oti region 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 31, GNA- Works on phase three of the Dambai market project is progressing steadily after commencement.

The project is founded by the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme under the Urban Development Grant (UDG).

The primary objective of the project is to improve urban management and basic urban services in participating Municipalities in Ghana.

The construction of 32 lockable stores would serve the businessmen and women, who need space to run their businesses at the Dambai market.

The project is being undertaken by WAZKAD Ghana Limited and supervised by Bans Consult.

Mr Iddrisu Hafiz disclosed that the project was started in January, this year, and expected to complete in September.

Mr Charles Gyamfi Boateng, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East was happy with the progress of work and added, the completion of phase three of the project would give the Krachi East Municipal Assembly the opportunity to move the traders when completed.

The MCE was convinced that with the volume of work carried out so far, the contractors would finish the project on schedule.

Mr Boateng acknowledged the hard work of the contractor and thanked the traders for their understanding and cooperation with the contractors.

Madam Amina Basshima, vegetables seller and a cross section of traders have described the progress of work on the re-development of the Dambai market as impressive.

Many of the residents and traders who spoke with the Ghana News Agency in separate interviews said they did not believe the Municipal Assembly could carry out a new project in the market

