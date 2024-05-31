National Service personnels advised not to see postings as punishment 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Dzodze (V/R), May 31, GNA-Mr Raphael Amenyo, the Ketu North Municipal Director of Education, has advised the National Service Scheme (NSS) personnels not to see their postings to hard-to-reach places as a punishment, but a call to serve humanity.

He said they should rather, take advantage of the opportunities abound there and be prepared to learn new things.

Mr Amenyo disclosed that his outfit would train those posted to the education sector to enhance their capabilities.

The Municipal Director of Education said this during an ordinary meeting of the National Service Personnel Association at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region.

The meeting was to take stock and elect new members into various Committees.

The Municipal National Service Scheme Manager, Ms Deborah Amedonou, commended all Personnel for their cooperation, dedication and assured them of seamless payments.

Mr Prosper Kofi Afealete, Ketu North Municipal Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) urged the National Service Personnel to rededicate themselves to their work and the practical exposure, love and be prepared to always defend the Nation as they offer themselves by providing essential services.

He stated that these ideals promoted national unity, and these were the reasons for the establishment of the Scheme.

He called for selflessness and dedication in all they did and refrained from engaging in acts which tended to destroy their future.

Mr Yanick Noah Agboado, a Deputy Director, who represented the Ketu North Assembly advised service personnel to take advantage of responsibilities that presented themselves to them and not shy away from leadership roles.

The NSS President, Mr Pius Adenyo asked the personnel to stay connected with the Secretariat to find lasting solutions to their difficulties and challenges.

Mr Afealete, NCCE Director administered the Official Oath to the newly elected Committee members.

GNA

