Fisherfolks at Keta express readiness for a close season 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), May 31, GNA-Some Fisherfolks in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed readiness for the upcoming close fishing season slated for July 1.

The close season, also called the biological rest period, was to halt fishing activities during the period to replenish the aquatic stock.

Mr Van Kwaku Adedze, the Volta Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the National Canoes Fishermen Council, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, said the closed season was observed over the years and has achieved the aim of reducing fishing pressure during productive period for aquatic animals.

He said the closed season would give fish the chance to lay more eggs to replenish the lost populace due to excessive and continuous fishing and other natural phenomena.

“We have plans to intensify educational publicity to make sure all fishers get adequate information on the upcoming closed season for another effective season,” he stated.

Mr Adedze stated that the annual closure of the sea for the past years for both industrial fleets as well as artisanal and inshore fleets had indicated a significant impact on the fish productivity level and stock recovery.

He said the fishing associations were working hard to avert any challenges faced in the implementation of the closed season for the year 2024 period.

Mr Promise Gavor, Executive Member of the Fisheries Commission, commended the Fisheries Ministry for the innovation to redeem the fishing sector from decline, whilst urging other fisherfolks to prepare themselves for the period.

“Proper consultation is expected to be done for all to understand the importance of Closed Season to avoid any other challenge.”

He cautioned fishers who used inappropriate methods of fishing to stop “since it endangered the fishing industry and culprits would be punished severely when apprehended.”

Meanwhile, the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Madam Mavis Hawa Koomsoon, has disclosed that closed season would be observed from Monday, July 1 to Wednesday, July 31 for canoe and inshore fishers.

Industrial trawlers would also observe the season from July 1 to August 31 this year.

The implementation of Closed Fishing Season was scientifically recommended for fish stock recovery to mitigate fishing pressure, overfishing, and others.

Some fishers, the GNA interacted with, were hopeful for a successful closed season.

