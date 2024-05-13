President celebrates Ghanaian mothers for sacrifices, commitment to nationhood 

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 13, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised Ghanaian mothers for their sacrifices and dedication to the betterment of humanity.

“I extend heartfelt wishes to all mothers on Mother’s Day, celebrating their unparalleled commitment and the gentle strength that sustains our families, communities and nation,” he stated.

This was contained in a message posted by the President on his Facebook page in celebration of all mothers on Mother’s Day, which was May 12.

Ghana commemorated the Day by wishing all mothers well and expressing gratitude, love, and appreciation for their efforts.

On Sunday, various social media platforms monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) were inundated with goodwill messages, as some citizens demonstrated their appreciation to their mothers for their invaluable contribution to their lives.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

