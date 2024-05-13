Three Police officers interdicted for misconduct in the Voter Registration Exercise 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, May 13, GNA— Three police officers have been interdicted for failure to carry out their duties professionally during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

The affected officers are Inspector Michael Addo, General Constables Eric Boakye and Michael Gyan.

According to a police report, on May 11, 2024, the trio failed to perform their duties as security officers at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, Ashanti, when some people attempted to disrupt the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

It said that the interdicted policemen would be subjected to the appropriate disciplinary process of the Police Service.

