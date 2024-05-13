Police advises the public against violations at voter registration centres 

Accra, May 13, GNA — The Ghana Police Service has expressed concern over isolated violations of the law in several Voter Registration Centres during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

It has thus advised the public to comply with the regulations guiding the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

“We would like to caution the public to exercise maximum restraint and act in accordance with the laws governing the registration process,” a statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs said.

It condemned the unfortunate incidents that occurred in some registration centres, including Cape Coast, Central Region, Kukuom, Ahafo Region and Adugyama, Ashanti Region.

The Police said they made several arrests as investigations continued.

The statement reminded the public that registration was a civic responsibility that ought to be handled civilly.

It warned that the Police would not accept any contempt for the law and that any person(s) who committed such acts would face appropriate consequences.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

