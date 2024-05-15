Ghana ready to host largest media gathering in Africa 

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, May 15, GNA–All is set for Ghana to host the Third African Media Convention (AMC) in Accra from Wednesday, May 15 to Friday, May 17, 2024.

About 2,000 participants drawn from across the continent including policymakers, ministers, researchers, academics and media practitioners are attending the Convention.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Special Guest for the event, is expected to officially open the Convention on Thursday, May 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Speaking at a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday, to update the public on the preparations so far, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, said 1,000 participants had registered as of 1700 hours on Tuesday, May 14, with 600 foreign participants expected to join the Convention on Wednesday, May 15.

He said the Local Organising Committee had secured the necessary logistics, transportation and accommodation for the participants with two-thirds of the foreign participants having arrived in Ghana.

On Wednesday, he said, there would be a plenary session, which would take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel at 0800 hours.

The Third African Media Convention is on the theme: “The African Media We Want: Enhancing Freedom, Innovation, and Sustainability in a Dynamic Media Landscape. ”

It’s an annual conference providing a platform to reflect on the fundamental role of journalism on the continent, celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom and deliberate on measures to safeguard media freedoms.

It also focuses on promoting access to information, the safety of journalists and media viability in the African Union Member States.

It’s being organised by UNESCO Addis Ababa Liaison Office to AU and UNECA, the African Union, hosted by the Ministry of Information, the Ghana Journalists Association, and various media partners.

Madam Lydia Gachungi, UNESCO Regional Adviser for Freedom of Expression, said the Convention would delve deep into critical issues facing the African media.

The stakeholders would collaborate to develop an action plan and advocate policies that foster a free, vibrant, and impactful press across the continent.

It would also deliberate on ways to leverage Artificial intelligence (AI) in promoting efficient media work on the continent.

Key objectives of the Convention are to evaluate the status of press freedom, access to information, the safety of journalists and media viability in Africa, defend the media from attacks on their independence, promote public interest media and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the exercise of their profession.

It is a date to encourage and develop initiatives in favour of media viability in Africa, press freedom, and access to information and to assess the state of press freedom in the digital era.

It acts as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

