Keta: Lawoshime Assembly Member appeals for social amenities

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Lawoshime (VR), May 3, GNA – Mr Israel Mensah, the Assembly Member for Lawoshime Electoral Area in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region has appealed for the provision of social amenities in the area.

He said the intervention would provide comfort, convenience, and a better living environment for the residents.

Mr Mensah, in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency, explained that it remained his wish to see his people enjoy what others were also enjoying.

He called for the provision of a health centre, toilet facilities, access to good drinking water, roads, educational facilities, among other basic needs.

“We do not have good roads, drinking water, good educational infrastructure, and the rest, so we need help urgently,” he added.

Mr Mensah also disclosed that means of transport were a major challenge, especially during the rainy season as many were left with no option but to resort to the use of canoes to access other communities.

On education, Mr Mensah expressed worry over inadequate educational materials such as textbooks and furniture, school infrastructure, lack of ICT centres, and inadequate teachers which he said was affecting teaching and learning.

“As the rainy season is getting closer, we need to put things to prevent jeopardizing students, teachers, and pregnant women who may cross the lake by canoe since they may not have access to the roads.”

He explained that about 75 to 80 per cent of over 500 residents in the communities could not have access to essential human needs and some farming communities in the area that produced cassava, maize, sugarcane, okro, and others faced issues of post-harvest losses due to the absence of a marketing centres.

The challenges, he said, called for assistance from individuals, organisations, philanthropists, and the government to alleviate the plights of his people.

GNA

