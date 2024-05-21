NPP Organiser, Parliamentary Candidate organise free health screening exercise for residents

By Kingsley Mamore

Chinderi (O/R) May 21, GNA – Mr Felix Ade, the Oti Regional Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in collaboration with Mr James Mamudu, the Parliamentary candidate for Krachi Nchumuru, has organised a health screening exercise for constituents.

Mr Ade explained that the health screening exercise was aimed at getting residents to appreciate the Party’s concern for their health.

The programme attracted a large turnout of both the old and the young at Chinderi, a predominant farming community.

Speaking to the residents before the health screening, Mr Ade said the free health screening was an intervention for both the sick and the healthy, adding, it should not be when one is sick alone that one should visit the hospital.

Mr Mamudu, the Parliamentary candidate of Krachi Nchumuru indicated that there was no hospital in the area, which prevented residents from accessing quality healthcare and noted that the screening exercise was an opportunity for them to be examined by doctors and know their health statuses.

Mr Mamudu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the exercise would be replicated severally till the end of 2024.

He noticed that many people had ailments they were not aware of, but when they were tested, they were advised on what to do and the drugs to take to improve their health.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the Regional Organiser and the PC for the screening, saying the exercise had helped them know their health statuses for better treatment.

Mr Stephen Oku Agyemang, the Life View Medical Centre, who provided the medications for the exercise said everyone was examined and given medication.

Mr Nkrumah Akwasi Ogyile, the Krachi Nchumuru District Chief Executive (DCE) commended the organisers for the exercise, which he noted was paramount since such opportunities were rare in the district.

