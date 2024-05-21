Sports instructor, NSP perish in road crash at Akuni

By Kamal Ahmed

Somanya (E/R), May 21, GNA – Two women were killed when three vehicles collided at Akuni No 2, a farming community in Okere District on the Koforidua-Somanya highway in the Eastern Region.

The unfortunate tragedy took place at around 2100 hours on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

A sports instructor and national service person from Yilo Krobo Senior High School died instantly when their Toyota Corolla with a registration GR 901-21, crashed head-on with an Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly pickup truck.

Mr Bernard Owusu Agyeman, the driver of the third vehicle involved in the collision escaped unharmed while one person, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at the Yilo Krobo Government Hospital in Somanya.

Although the precise cause of the collision is still unknown, reports indicate that the pickup truck may have tried an improper overtaking on a bend, resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota.

Police officers rushed to the scene to start their investigation and helped in transporting the injured people to the hospital.

The police said investigation was ongoing as they continued to look for the driver of the government vehicle involved in the incident.

GNA

