NPA urges consumers to promptly report suspected cheating at fuel stations

Accra, May 8, GNA- The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has urged motorists to immediately report fuel stations suspected of cheating to the Authority.

The Consumer Services Manager of NPA, Mrs. Eunice Budu Nyarko, who made the call, said that when complaints are made within 48 hours of fuel purchase, prompt investigations were conducted to establish the facts before the product was sold out.

“Consumers should report within 48 hours. If we delay, we may risk the loss of evidence. Consumers should report and then we can act immediately,” she said while answering a question on NPA’s complaint procedure at a cylinder recirculation model (CRM) sensitization at the Damongo lorry station in the Savannah Region.

However, Mrs. Budu Nyarko said consumers could still report after 48 hours of the purchase of the fuel.

“We will still investigate but that product you bought might have been sold out. So the NPA keeps the station under surveillance, meaning the Authority’s inspectors will be visiting there unannounced for some time.

“The NPA will always protect the interest of stakeholders, consumers, and petroleum service providers”, she stressed.

The NPA team also interacted with drivers, traders and the on the CRM and gas safety measures at the Damongo Central Market and lorry station.

The team then proceeded to the Northern Region and held a similar exercise in Tamale ahead of the Northern Regional CRM town hall meeting .

The team also toured all the gas filling stations within the greater Tamale metropolis for CRM sensitization and assessment of their compliance with regulatory measures and policies.

In response to concerns raised by some of the LPG retailers and dealers in the regions regarding potential job losses as a result of the implementation of the CRM, the Head of Gas, Commercial Regulation of NPA, Mr. Obed Kraine Boachie, allayed their fears.

He stressed among other things that the CRM policy would rather open more job opportunities for them in the value chain and urged them to avail themselves of the rollout.

