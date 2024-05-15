No law in Ghana bars children of traditional leaders from active politics – NPP PA 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), May 14, GNA – Mr. Festus Bumakama Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for Wiawso Constituency, in the Western North Region says there is no law in Ghana that bars children of traditional leaders from engaging in active politics.

He said there were some speculations from his political opponents that his father is the Paramount Chief for Wiawso and that the people should vote against him…” Meanwhile, I am not a chief, but my father is, so what stops me from engaging in active politics “.

However, a statement signed by Mr Stephen Opoku Ware, an Aide to the Aspirant, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) asked the people to ignore such unfounded statements, saying he was not the first son of a traditional ruler to participate in a political contest.

It said: “The likes of Mr. John Jinapor, Mr. Anthony Abaayifa Karbo and Mr. Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo to mention a few are sons of traditional leaders, who served their people well as Members of Parliament (MP), so we are worried why his political opponents are creating the impression as if he is the first son of a traditional ruler contesting to become an MP.”

The statement called on his opponents to sell their vision to the electorate on what they could do to better their lives, “rather than engaging in politics of deceit and lies.”

“As the election inches on, the electorates are eager to hear the good messages of various aspirants to inform their decisions on December 7, and we in the NPP are committed to telling the people what we have done and would do when given the mandate,” it said.

The statement asked the people of Wiawso to consider what the NPP PC had done in their respective communities and vote for him based on his achievements to become the NPP MP for the area.

GNA

