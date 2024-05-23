Nine dead in Mexico as wind topples stage at campaign event

Mexico City, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – Nine people died and scores more were injured as strong winds caused part of a stage to collapse during an election campaign event in north-eastern Mexico on Wednesday evening.

Nuevo León Governor Samuel García, who attended the scene, said that nine people, including a minor, died and 50 suffered medium or serious injuries. At least three people were in surgery.

“If you can, avoid going out because there are storms and atypical winds,” García said in a post on social media platform X.

“I regret the accident in San Pedro Garza García,” Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on X.

Presidential candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez from the small centre-left Movimiento Ciudadano party was on stage with a mayoral candidate and others when the accident occurred in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, near Monterrey. Máynez was unharmed.

Videos circulated on social media show the massive state structure collapsing onto the audience, triggering panic. Presidential, parliamentary and regional elections are due to be held in Mexico on June 2. GNA

