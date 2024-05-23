Explosion in Tanzanian sugar factory claims 11 lives

Dar es Salaam, May 23, (dpa/GNA) – Eleven people have died, and two others have been injured in an explosion in a sugar factory in Morogoro in eastern Tanzania, Shabani Marugujo, the head of the local emergency services, reported on Thursday.

The accident, which has been attributed to a burst heating pipe, took place on Wednesday evening.

The sugar factory had just restarted production on Wednesday after being closed for several weeks during the rainy season between March and May.

Morogoro lies some 180 kilometres east of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest city.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

