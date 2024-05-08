Day two of Kadjebi voter registration commences smoothly

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 8, GNA – The day-two of the registration of eligible voters started smoothly at the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the Oti Region on Wednesday.

The District Office registered 11 voters at close of work 1700 hours on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, while the Dodo-Fie Polling Station registered eight applicants on the same day.

The office experienced technical hitches but the challenges were addressed at 1230 hours on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited on Wednesday at 0830 hours, two applicants had already registered and issued with their Voter ID Cards, while other potential registrants were waiting for their turn.

Engaging with the GNA, Ms Mavis Adisi, 20, first time registrant, said she wanted to acquire the Voter ID Card to enable her to participate in the December 7, 2024, polls.

Isaac Nkrabea, 18, an applicant, said he wanted to register to get the card to enable him to partake in the 2024 general election.

There were two party agents each for New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC). There were also two police officers at the centre.

The EC District Office is undertaking the exercise in five hard-to-reach communities, in addition to the Kadjebi office, making six polling stations.

