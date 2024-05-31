World Vision hands over mechanised water system to Mangoase community 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Mangoase (O/R), May 31, GNA-The Agortime-Ziope Cluster of the World Vision Ghana, has handed over a mechanised water system to the people of Mangoase in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Mrs. Georgina Harriet Nyamekeh, the Cluster Manager, handing over the facility, said the project formed part of the Healthy Environment and Wellness (HEAL) project objectives of ensuring that communities and institutions had sustained access to safe water for multiple uses.

She appealed to the community to take good care of the facility and maintain it well to ensure sustainability.

“We have trained Water and Sanitation Management Teams to help manage the water facilities, please, support them to function properly”, she added.

Mrs. Nyamekeh, said as the community was already practising the “pay as you fetch” system, they would entreat that funds from the water system should be used for the maintenance and management of WASH facilities and no other non-related purposes.

The Cluster Manager said World Vision, a Christian relief, development and advocacy organisation dedicated to working with children, families and communities to overcome poverty and injustice would continue to support underprivileged and vulnerable people.

She said her outfit was dedicated to working with the world’s most vulnerable people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

She said as a child focus organisation, they had partnered the Ghana Health Service, Environmental Health, Ghana Education Service, among other partners to promote the well-being of children in communities through their Child Sponsorship Programme, Education, Water, Sanitation, Hygiene and Health interventions in the Kadjebi District.

“Our vision for every child is to have life in all its fullness, and our prayer for every heart, is the will to make it so”, she added.

Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive, said access to safe water was not merely a convenience but a fundamental human right essential for life, health and dignity.

He said when there is no water, all living things ceased to exist, hence the adage “water is life”.

“However, with the increasing industrialization, over-use and exploitation of all natural sources, human life is facing some questionable situations such as water shortage,” he lamented.

He said there was growing demand for potable water due to the increase in population and that the District Assembly has taken deliberate steps to ensure that all communities in the district have access to clean portable water.

Alhaji Abdulai Adamu, Chief of Mangoase, commended World Vision for the project they were over the years looking for.

Pupils of Mangoase D/A Primary School entertained participants with exciting poetry recitals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

