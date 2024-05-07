MP warn foreigners, as EC opens limited voter registration exercise

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 07, GNA – Mr John Kwabena Bless Oti, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nkwanta North constituency has urged sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to be vigilant at registration centres.

This, he said would prevent foreigners from participating in the limited voter registration exercise.

The MP cautioned individuals under 18-years against participating in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise and called on all eligible voters to take advantage of the registration exercise by the Electoral Commission (EC) to get registered.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that registering and acquiring a voter ID card to vote in the December 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections was just a basic civic duty.

The MP said the youth held immense power in Ghana’s democracy and the ongoing limited voter registration exercise by the EC, was therefore an opportunity to start the process towards making their voices heard and shaping the future of the country.

Mr Oti reminded the youth of the need to use their votes responsibly to demand accountability from leaders, which could only happen when they get their names onto the voter register, to enable them to participate effectively in the decision-making process of electing a leader.

