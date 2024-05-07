All is set for Limited Voter Registration exercise in Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/ R), May 07, GNA – All is set for the Limited Voter Registration exercise to begin today in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the Kadjebi District Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at 0720 hours on Tuesday, there were the District Electoral Officer, Mr Justice Odame-Frempong, his deputy, Mr Christian Bokode, some Voter Registration Officials, two Party Agents each from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) and two Police Officers were present.

There were also three functional Biometric Verification machines available for the registration of eligible voters.

Mr Emmanuel Klu, the Akan NDC Constituency Director of Elections was also present.

However, there were no registrants present as at the time of filling the story at 0758 hours.

The EC has commenced a nationwide Limited Voter Registration exercise effective from Tuesday, May 7 to Monday, May 27.

The exercise aimed to capture first-time voters and those who could not register in the previous registration exercise.

Kadjebi District is having the exercise in five hard-to-reach communities and its District Office, making a total of six Polling Stations.

GNA

