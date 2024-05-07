Innovation and Teamwork to propel RMU to greater heights- Ms Attipoe

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 7, GNA- Ms Sika Attipoe, an aspirant for the Staff Representative of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has assured colleagues of a new dawn, with focus on innovative ideas to turn around their fortunes for the better.

In her manifesto, she said, “I represent a new dawn of innovation, improvement, unity, progress, teamwork, dynamism, self-awareness, empathy and catalyst that propels the university to greater heights through exceptional leadership.”

Ms Attipoe, who is currently the Head, Business Development Office, has worked at the University for over a decade and believes, she had the right connections and networks to properly represent staff on the Board of Governors.

She would be contesting the position with Mr Felix Koney Okpoti, an Assistant Lecturer, Marine Electrical and Electronics Department and Dr Stephen Afenyo Dehlor, a Deputy Registrar, Academic.

“I stand for positive change and commitment to steer the RMU staff towards success,” Ms Attipoe added.

She said, “We need to empower ourselves, through creating avenues to achieve progress and be self-sustainable. We would create avenue for everyone to become a stakeholder and contribute to the growth of the university and equally benefit from such development.”

The Aspirant said teamwork would be enforced under her administration as everyone must get involved to ensure progress.

Ms Attipoe urged staff to rally behind her as she was committed to inclusivity, honesty, reliability and efficiency.

The Staff Representative would serve as the link between colleagues and Board of Governors, seeking their interest and ensuring their concerns were addressed.

The Registrar, Dr Baboucarr Njie, who supervised the manifesto reading session, commended the contestants for their outstanding presentation with very innovative ideas that would serve the interest of staff.

He also commended staff for making time to ask relevant questions in their quest to get the best out of the candidates.

He said, management was ready and willing to work with any candidate eventually elected by the staff to represent them.

He acknowledged that, they were open to all suggestions and ideas from upcoming Staff Representative and ensure they were addressed accordingly.

“We would always encourage dialogue and serve the interest of everyone since we are all working towards the progress of the university,” he added.

The election is slated for Friday, May 10, 2024.

GNA

