Menstrual Hygiene Day: St John’s Catholic JHS girls appeal for support

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, May 29, GNA – The Saint John’s Catholic Junior High School Girls Club in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region, has appealed to philanthropists to support them with sanitary pads to promote good menstrual hygiene.

The female pupils, through the Senior Girls Prefect of the school, Ms Rhoda Ayinsum Alenyorege, said some members of the Girls Club hailed from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and, therefore, needed support.

She said even though it was important for their colleagues in rural areas to receive support from philanthropists to promote healthy menstrual hygiene, it was equally important for them to also consider female pupils in urban area schools.

“Contrary to the assumption that urban areas are immune to the challenges of poverty, many of us come from families struggling to make ends meet, where access to sanitary pads is often a financial strain and a source of deep concern,” she said.

The Senior Girls Prefect made the appeal at a sensitization programme organized by management of the school to mark this year’s International Menstrual Hygiene Day on the theme: “#PeriodFriendlyWorld.”

The International Menstrual Hygiene Day is observed annually on May 28, to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene and dispel social taboos against menstruation.

“As we celebrate the occasion of World Menstrual Health Day, we are compelled to address a critical and sobering misconception that persists regarding the distribution of sanitary pads to those residing in urban areas.

“It has been articulated that individuals in cities and towns require no assistance in this regard, a notion that we find to be not only erroneous, but also deeply troubling,” Ms Alenyorege said.

The Senior Girls Prefect said, “As we celebrate World Menstrual Health Day, we respectfully urge you, our respected philanthropists, to consider the urgent needs of individuals in cities and towns.”

She said menstrual hygiene was not a luxury exclusive to rural areas and reminded the stakeholders that menstrual hygiene was a fundamental challenge faced by countless individuals, regardless of their geographical location or social standing.

” With this in mind, we implore you to recognize and respond to the pressing need for the distribution of sanitary pads and menstrual hygiene products in urban communities.

“We understand the far-reaching impact of your philanthropic efforts and the potential for transformative change in the lives of those who struggle to afford essential menstrual health products.

“By extending your support, your compassion has the power to alleviate the burden carried by impoverished families, ensuring that young girls and women in urban areas can manage their menstrual health with dignity and comfort,” Ms Alenyorege said.

Master Meshack Mua Dimah, the Senior Boys Prefect of the School, in a message on behalf of the male pupils, recognized the challenges their female counterparts faced during their menstrual cycle, and said “We want you to know that we stand in solidarity with you and promise to support you in every way we can.”

Madam Mary-Immaculate Amonzem, the Assistant Head teacher and Girl Child Coordinator of the School, said management took the initiative to invite officials of the Ghana Health Service to educate the pupils, especially the girl-child about their menstrual cycle and the need for them to take their personal hygiene seriously.

She reiterated the appeal for support from philanthropists to the school, saying that the support would not only promote good menstrual hygiene but would improve teaching and learning among girls in the school.

Ms Freda Atipogbila Nsohpika, the First Runner-Up in the Miss Upper East Ghana 2023, who graced the programme, presented quantities of sanitary pads and branded books to the school, and encouraged the pupils to take their studies serious.

GNA

