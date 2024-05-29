Ada West District Assembly to collaborate with stakeholders to combat Child Trafficking

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Anyamam, May 29, GNA – The Ada West District Assembly has pledged its support to fight child trafficking, empowerment, and integration of victims into the society.

Mr Ernest Carlos Myers, the Assistant Director and Head of the Anyamam Area Council, speaking on behalf of the District Coordinating Director at the launch of an anti-child trafficking project, said the assembly was ready to partner stakeholders such as non-governmental organisations to curb child trafficking in the areas.

The project was launched in partnership with International Justice Mission, Engage Now Africa, and the P&G Alumni Foundation.

The anti-child trafficking project was a demonstration of a strong commitment by the partners to end child trafficking and ensuring a safe and nurturing environment for all children with the aim of protecting victims of child trafficking and elevate their welfare.

He condemned child trafficking activities, stating that it was a terrible crime that stole children’s innocence, rights, and future.

He highlighted the devastating impact of child trafficking, particularly in coastal areas, and expressed gratitude to the partner organisations for their efforts to tackle the issue.

Mr. Myers disclosed that the Government of Ghana and UNICEF’s Integrated Social Service (ISS) delivery programme, operating in 170 districts including Ada West, had made significant contributions to the district’s development in respect of child trafficking issues.

He also revealed that the Ada West District Assembly’s Department of Social Welfare and Community Development had been actively protecting children and advocating for their rights.

Mr. Myers emphasised that every statistic on child trafficking represented a child who had been victimised, and therefore called for comprehensive support for victims and addressing the root causes of trafficking, such as poverty and lack of education.

He urged stakeholders to work together towards a future where no child is trafficked, and every child can reach their full potential.

Mr. Myers expressed deep gratitude to the partner organisations for their dedication and support, marking a significant step forward in the fight against child trafficking in Ada West and beyond.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

