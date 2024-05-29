AngloGold Ashanti to distribute sanitary pads to girls in Obuasi

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Obuasi (Ash), May 29 GNA – AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, will this year distribute a total of 12,500 sanitary pads to school children in the Adansi and Amansie enclaves.

Girls from 49 schools in Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East, three schools in Amansie Central and six schools in Adansi north will benefit from the distribution exercise.

Mrs Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, Social Development and Gender Superintendent of AGA, who made this known at a ceremony to commemorate World Menstrual Health Day at Obuasi, said lack of proper menstrual hygiene undermined fundamental rights of women, girls and people who menstruated, thereby worsening social and economic inequalities.

According to her, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), indicated that “Menstrual health is a human rights issue, not just a health one and everyone has the right to bodily autonomy as the ability to care for one’s body while menstruating, is an essential part of this fundamental freedom.”

To this end, AngloGold Ashanti, which sought to make positive impact the communities in which it operated, had over the years, been committed to promoting menstrual hygiene awareness and access to resources for all individuals, regardless of gender.

She said the company’s recent initiatives, such as radio public education, training sessions for Girl Child Coordinators across Obuasi and its environs, and others, had impacted on the lives of many young girls to manage their periods very well.

Nana Yaa Kyei said the theme for this year’s celebrations, which was “Together for Period -friendly World”, implored on all stakeholders to continue to put more efforts and work together towards creating a world where menstruation would not be a barrier to education, health, or dignity of girls.

Dr Bennett Osei Kufour, a Senior Medical Officer at AGA health Foundation, who demonstrated to the girls the proper way of using sanitary pads, urged them not to be shy on their menstrual period.

3,530 sanitary pads were distributed among participants and some teaching and learning materials on menstruation were also given to participating schools.

