LOC for 4th CAA Region II Seniors Athletics Championship inaugurated.

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, May 10, GNA – Mr. Dodzie Numekevor, Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has inaugurated an eleven-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2024 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh would oversee the organisation of the three-day event scheduled for June 3 to June 6, 2024.

Ghana will again welcome a contingent of athletes and officials to its capital after successfully hosting the 13th African Games in Accra.

The Director General speaking at the inauguration ceremony said the competition would serve as an opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“Coming on the heels of the recently held best and most successful African Games in which Ghana exhibited its organizational skills, it is safe for me to conclude that the bar has been raised.

“However, seeing that some members of this LOC were members for the 13th African Games, I am doubtless that you would rise to the occasion and make all of us proud,” he said.

He said Accra was highly expected to drive sports traffic to the continent after being named the Africa City of Sports in April this year.

Mr. Numekevor said despite the limited time to organise the Championship, he was optimistic the committee would deliver as expected.

He charged Ghana Athletics to encourage team Ghana to secure more qualification slots at the Olympic Games.

“For us at the National Sports Authority, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, we will continue to support your efforts and to ensure that Ghana qualifies more athletes for the games in July 2024.”

Mr. Bawa Fuseini, President of Ghana Athletics, said, the newly inaugurated members could host a memorable event following their expertise in the various fields.

He said Ghana Athletics would make good use of the facilities provided by the government to groom young athletes for international competitions.

Mr. William Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Confederation of African Athletics for giving Ghana the nod to host the annual event.

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee assured that members would work hand in hand to deliver one of the best sporting competitions in the subregion.

“On behalf of the members of the committee, I would like to assure the Chief Director, the Director General working on behalf of the minister, and Ghanaians that we would work day and night.”

A total of 450 athletes from 15 countries will compete in the sub-regional competition in Accra.

The newly inaugurated members are Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, GNPC – Chairman, Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, Ghana Athletics – Vice Chairman, Mr. Andrew Ackah, Advertisers Association of Ghana – Member, Mr. Fadi Fatal, IMAX Media, Member and Madam Rhodalene Owusu Ansong – MOYS Rep.

The rest are Mr. Bawa Alhassan, Ghana Police – Member, Mr. Edwin Amankwah, Businessman, Member, Madam Phillipina Frimpong, GA CEO – Member, Madam Christine Ashley, NSA – Member, Mr. Augustine Amissare, UG – Member and Mr. Daniel Duut, GA – Member.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

