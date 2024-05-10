Limited Voter Registration: Prospective registrants in Cape Coast call for peace amidst gunshots

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, May 10, GNA – Prospective registrants for the limited voter registration exercise in the Cape Coast Metropolis have called for calm among members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The call followed an alleged gunshot during the voter registration that truncated the processes on Thursday.

The cause of the disturbance is not formally known, but some eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency there were multiple shots allegedly to prevent the NDC from registering a group of people at the centre.

The registrants were reportedly bussed from Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency to the registration centre.

Some witnesses said the gunshots were fired by some men allegedly guarding the NPP parliamentary candidate, Horace Ekow Ewusi, who is said to have avowed not to allow them to be registered in the ongoing limited registration exercise.

That resulted in a scuffle between NPP and NDC members and the subsequent firing of gunshots.

However, sources close to Mr Ewusi has denied the allegations, describing the information as palpable falsehood pivoted on tarnishing the reputation and political worth of the NPP Parliamentary Candidate.

Rather, the sources said Mr Eric Sampson, the Cape Coast North Communications Director of NPP, was physically assaulted by the thugs.

The source claimed he was assaulted by one Eric Sampson alias “Bullet” who is known to be the bodyguard of Mr Kwamena Mintah Nyarko, the Cape Coast North NDC MP.

In all of these, the registrants have urged the NPP and NDC to bury their differences, noting it was crucial for everyone to work together to ensure a safe and fair electoral process.

“If there are any concerns or issues, it’s important to address them through peaceful and legal means,” one Mr Akonu Ansah appealed.

He was, however, relieved that calm has been restored at the registration centre.

“It’s important for all parties involved to prioritize peaceful and lawful engagement during the voter registration process,” he admonished.

