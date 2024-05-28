Limited Registration: Some 1,400 applicants challenged in 21 days at Ketu South

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Tokor (VR), May 28, GNA – A total of 1,445 applicants seeking to register in the ongoing nationwide limited voter registration exercise in Ketu South have their eligibility challenged.

These affected applicants could not be issued with their Voter ID cards immediately and would have to appear before a committee at an appointed time to prove their eligibility for the cards to be released to them to enable them exercise their franchise on December 7.

This number is out of the total number of 4,747 eligible applicants comprising 2,097 males and 2,650 females, the Ketu South District office of the Electoral Commission (EC) registered within the three-week period.

The number represented those captured onto the electoral roll from all three registration centres at the EC’s Tokor office and from the mobile registration team which moved from all five hard-to reach electoral areas in the municipality.

Mr Kofi Sakyi Boampong, the District EC Officer for Ketu South, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), revealed that the District Election Review Committee had already sat five times on the challenged cases resulting in about 150 Voter ID cards being released and around 17 being retained.

He urged all eligible applicants yet to register to visit the registration centre to have their names on the electoral roll, assuring no eligible registrant who would show up at the registration centre would be denied the opportunity.

The ongoing exercise initially scheduled from May 07 to 27 at the district office and some hard-to-reach areas in the municipality, which had a mobile team spend two days each at these areas, had been extended for two additional days to make up for the technical glitches experienced across the country on the first and second days of the exercise.

It is also to serve as a mop-up to an earlier nationwide exercise in September last year which registered a total of 5,905 applicants in Ketu South.

GNA’s visit to the District Registration centre Tuesday showed quite a number of eligible applicants in queues waiting for their turn and with police presence to ensure orderliness.

