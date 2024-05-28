Rainstorm disaster kills six-year-old boy at Kpodzivi, parents call for help

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), May 28, GNA – Fierce rainstorm whcih led to flooding over the weekend has caused the death of Foster Kuke, a six-year-old boy at Kpodzivi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region.

The deceased died later at a private clinic at Akatsi, whilst receiving medical attention after the disaster, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 25.

Mr Kennedy Biedo, the Assembly Member of the area, who disclosed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said there were heavy windstorms leading to the unfortunate tragedy.

He said the deceased, a class two pupil of Kpodzivi Basic School, was sleeping together with his parents and his younger sister, when parts of the building in which they were residing, fell on them.

Mr Biedo further stated that the incident also led to the injury of his mother and younger sister, who are currently responding to treatment.

The situation, according to Mr Biedo, has brought a financial burden on the families of the victims, who are mostly farmers.

He said they needed urgent financial assistance to settle other medical charges.

The deceased has since been buried according to their tradition and customs.

The GNA also observed the destruction of several property within Akatsi South, Ketu North, and most parts of the Southern belt after last weekend’s heavy downpour.

GNA

