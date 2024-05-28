Debate about sanitary pads should go in favour of the girl-child-ATCWAR

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Newsite, May 28, GNA – Ms Akua Ansah-Eshon, the Executive Director of Advocates and Trainers for Children and Women’s Advancement and Rights (ATCWAR) has mentioned that girls are the mothers of tomorrow and the debate about sanitary pads must favour the girl-child.

“Parliament must understand this and ensure that the debate does not only focus on the business environment and profits but also the ability of the normal girl to lay hands on a pad every month to go through the cycle conveniently.”

Ms Ansah-Eshon, a renowned women’s Rights Advocate said the ability of the girl child to be provided for by care givers, did not only ensure that they had stable minds to study, but also boost their confidence to resist any form of enticement from unscrupulous men who may under the guise of supplying their needs, take advantage of her.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Tuesday, Ms Ansah-Eshon urged parents to be on alert about the first menarche and support their girl-child through the new stage of life.

She said, seeing the first menarche, did not necessarily mean that the flow would continue…”do not subject your girl child to abuses or trauma just because the first menarche has come and the following month, no flow.”

Ms Ansah-Eshon narrated how she was subjected to beating and other psychological issues because the flow ceased from the first month “…but I was proved innocent.”

She also educated the girlchild to properly handle the pads and panties “…you need to first rinse without soap to get rid of every stain before using soap to wash your panties properly in order to avoid stench, also use lime to clean up your armpit and the virginal areas to maintain cleanliness and good smell.”

The Executive Director of the ATCWAR explained that pains experienced around the abdomen was normal but urged that when it becomes excruciating, then they should report to a gynecologist for the appropriate care “….do not resort to pain killers”

