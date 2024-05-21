New Life College cuts sod to expand infrastructure at Nyankpala 

By Solomon Gumah

Nyankpala (N/R), May 21, GNA – A sod cutting ceremony to commence the construction of a two-storey lecture and dormitory block for students of New Life College has been held at Nyankpala in the Northern Region.

The first phase of the facility, which comprises five larger lecture halls, 12 smaller rooms for accommodation, and a skills laboratory, when completed, will benefit about 900 students at a time.

The ceremony was organised under the theme: “Quality Tertiary Education for National Development”.

Reverend Dr Daniel Gbande, Principal, New Life College, speaking during the sod cutting ceremony, said it formed part of the commitment to providing students with the needed opportunity to earn college degrees by creating the most suitable environment, which required lecturers to act as guides, motivating students to develop their natural curiosity and promote respect for all.

He said the facility, when completed, would help improve excellence in teaching, research, and service in the holistic development of students in their quest to contribute to the development of the country.

Touching on some of the achievements of the College, Reverend Dr Gbande said it had collaborated with the University for Development Studies (UDS), Nyankpala Campus to train many young adults in the field of Information and Communication Technology, who were serving the country, and said “We need an additional computer and skills laboratory here on the Nyankpala campus. This will save us up to GHc3,000.00 every two weeks.”

He appealed to the government and other relevant stakeholders to prioritise supporting the college in its quest to attain a University College status in the nearest future on its thirty-acre land.

Reverend Joshua Siu, Founder, New Life College, said the sod cutting event represented the first phase of the project, adding the College, soon, would commence the construction of phase two, which would include a computer and accommodation block to benefit close to 3000 students.

He expressed optimism about the divine provision of God in ensuring that their goals and aspirations for improving quality education in the country were achieved.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, said the provision of the infrastructure at the College would no doubt create a modern and conducive learning environment for future leaders.

He said, “Government is leaving no stone unturned in its resolve to achieving the inclusive, equitable and quality education for the promotion of lifelong opportunities for all children of school going age by 2030 as stated in goal four of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice-Chancellor, UDS, who was represented at the event, urged the students to take advantage of the infrastructure expansion to work harder towards the realisation of their goals.

Miss Rebecca Salma, a level 300 student of New Life College, expressed excitement saying the project would help minimise some of the infrastructural challenges confronting the College.

New Life College was established in 2004 by Reverend Joshua and Catherine Siu of Worldwide Evangelization for Christ Mission International in partnership with the Evangelical Church of Ghana.

Currently, the College has accreditation to run programmes leading to a Diploma and Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Computer Science and Information Technology, Diploma in Registered Midwifery and Bachelor of Arts in Theology and Ministry in partnership with Ghana Christian University College.

GNA

