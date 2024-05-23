Light House Chapel provides free medical screening for Tumu residents 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu (UWR), May 23, GNA – The Light House Chapel, under the leadership of Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills, has offered free medical services to the people of Tumu in the Upper West Region.

The beneficiaries were screened and provided with medications, mats, cutlasses and clothes, after which the programme was climaxed with a mammoth crusade where many people received healing.

Persons with sight problems, hearing challenges, walking difficulty and terminal health conditions were all screened and offered special prayers of healing.

Those he prayed for and touched testified that they were healed.

The crusade was on the theme: “Healing Jesus Campaign”.

Bishop Joseph Adjei, the Crusade Director, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said life was about humanity and hence the need for the crusade and support.

As part of the Campaign, the Church distributed over 2000 mats, 1000 plastic buckets, 500 cutlasses and assorted clothes to categories of persons at Sissala East who patronised the crusade, he said.

