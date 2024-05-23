Nation building is a collective responsibility — NCCE 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo, GNA

Garu (U/E), May 23, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) says sustainable national development and improvement in the standard of living among ordinary Ghanaians requires a collective sense of responsibility from all Ghanaians.

Mr Samuel Akolgo, the Garu District Director of the Commission, who made call, said the Commission believed in the collective contribution and participation of all Ghanaians as a strong catalyst for sustainable development.

He, therefore, underscored the need for Ghanaians to inculcate the spirit of nationalism and patriotism and resolve to work together to address challenges facing the country’s progress.

Mr Akolgo made the call when the Commission engaged some identified groups at Gbetuasig, Benguri, Tanzug, Siguuri, and Kugpeilla communities in the Garu District of the Upper East Region as part of activities marking this year’s Annual Constitution Week.

It was on the theme: “Together we can build Ghana. So, Get Involved”.

He explained that ensuring peace and peaceful coexistence was not only key to deepening democracy but it was imperative for advancing development and urged Ghanaians to work to consciously protect the prevailing peace before, during and after the 2024 general election.

“Ghanaians must ensure that the 2024 general election is held based on issues and in an atmosphere of peace devoid of assaults, rancour, acrimony, intimidation, and violence,” he added.

Regional security threats and activities of violent extremists in neighbouring countries posed security concerns to Ghana’s peace and there was the need to support the security agencies to prevent any spillover, the District Director said.

Apart from that, he said, internal factors such as ethnic and religious tensions and comments by some politicians also posed threats to the country’s peace and underscored the need to safeguard it.

“It is the citizens of Ghana who should resolve to come together to work conscientiously at addressing these challenges identified such as vote buying, corruption, economic hardships, misinformation and disinformation,” Mr Akolgo said.

“Every citizen for instance, whether a teacher, medical doctor, lawyer, judge, speaker of parliament, president, a media practitioner, soldier, clergy, trader, farmer, fishmonger or student is obligated to abide by the laws of the nation.”

He reiterated the commitment of the NCCE to continuously instill civic rights and responsibility in Ghanaians to ensure they played their part in the development process.

GNA

