KETABUSCO boys sensitised on mental health 

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Denu (VR), May 19, GNA – Boy students of Keta Business College (KETABUSCO) have been educated on healthy emotional management to ensure their mental health, an essential to their overall well-being.

This has become important because boys often faced societal pressures to exhibit toughness even in their vulnerable moments, which could potentially worsen their feelings of anger and aggression (which are issues of mental health).

The education forms part of activities in the school to mark the 2024 World Day of the Boy Child themed: “Cool Boys; Teaching Boys How to Manage Anger and Aggression.”

The event, organised by the Girls’ Education Unit of the Keta Municipal Education Directorate with support from Madam Matilda Dzotepe, Headmistress, and the staff of KETABUSCO, saw the boys walk through the principal streets of Keta carrying placards to raise awareness of the day.

A team from the Mental Health Unit of the Keta Municipal Hospital led by Mr Edem Afagbedzi took the boys through topics including understanding anger and aggression and anger management strategies such as emotional awareness and expression, and developing coping mechanisms, to support them.

Mr Kenneth Blewudzi, Officer in Charge of Basic Schools at the Keta Municipal Education Directorate stressed the relevance of the theme for this year’s observance saying, aggression, if not well managed could have long-term implications like failed relationships, violent behaviours and mental problems.

He advised the participants to identify themselves, take these skills seriously and apply them to achieve their goals as students in school and for the benefit of their future.

Some of the students, touched by the messages from the various speakers, resolved to make the necessary changes to help them navigate the challenges of growing up in a complex world, where boys/men must not exhibit signs of vulnerability with others pledging to rededicate their time for the very purpose for their being in school.

Master Andy Nii Abbey, Assistant School Prefect, KETABUSCO in his vote of thanks said they needed more of this programme during their time in school to shape them into responsible adults who their families and society would be proud of.

Madam Aurelia Tudzi, Girls’ Education Officer, Keta Municipal Education Directorate in an interview with Ghana News Agency said the event had been successful as the aim for its organisation was achieved.

“We wanted at least one student should in future say, because of this day, he learnt something and changed from his old way(s). And from what the students themselves have said, we more than achieved our aim. A student said his academic performance has been on a downward trend because he’s joined a group of boys interested in sports betting and promised to change.”

The Girls’ Education Officer explained why she led the charge in organising an event for boys saying, “our vision is for all Ghanaian girl children and their brothers – the boys… So, we must care about their education as well.”

World Day of the Boy Child, founded in 2018 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh in Trinidad & Tobago and observed every May 16, seeks to celebrate the contributions of boys as well as address their silent struggles.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

