IPDC charged to ensure peaceful elections in Weija-Gbawe

Accra, May 28, GNA – The Inter-party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), an offshoot of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has been tasked with ensuring peaceful elections in the Weija-Gbawe municipality.

The 40-member Committee would develop measures to bring all political parties together on a common platform to peacefully prepare for the 2024 general elections.

It would also identify any threats and flash points in the municipality and work with security services to focus attention on those places.

The task was assigned to the Committee on its formation and inauguration at the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly. The clergy, Muslim community representatives, traditional leaders, political party leaders, NCCE officials, and the Electoral Commission all attended the inaugural ceremony.

The Committee is led by three executives: Mr Stephen Kanton, Reverend Minister, Church of Pentecost; Mr Eric Osei Yeboah, Catchiest, Pentecoastal Church of Ghana, Upper Weija; and Nii Ofoli Tompa, Linguist, Weija-Gbawe Traditional Council.

Mr Wisdom Ofori Ntsomai, Municipal Director, Weija-Gbawe NCCE, reminded the gathering that, while Ghana had held eight successful elections since the start of the fourth republic, some of them had been marred by violence.

He said that citizens expect another period of peaceful, free, fair, and transparent elections in the December 7 polls, but that peace cannot be guaranteed unless safeguards are put in place.

Mr Ntsomai said that the NCCE had established IPDCs in all 261 districts of the country to ensure that peace was maintained.

He said that the IPDCs would be expected to bring political parties to order and address any challenges that might arise before, during, and after the elections.

Mr Ntsomai stressed that when a misunderstanding develops, the IPDC should address it as soon as possible to avoid escalation.

He did, however, advise IPDC members not to exert control over the EC, security agencies, or any other independent state institution during the process.

Their key role is to identify and address all problems that may promote mistrust in the electoral process to ensure a peaceful election.

Mr Stephen Kanton, Chairman of the Committee, assured that its members would try to ensure that the elections in Weija-Gbawe were peaceful.

Representatives from political parties present also pledged their support for the committee and stated that they would follow rules and regulations to ensure that the elections are held smoothly.

