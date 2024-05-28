Ghanaians advised against the practice of tiling compounds

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, May 28, GNA – The Environmental Protection Agency has advised Ghanaians to reduce the practice of tiling or cementing their compounds to enable rainwater to have its natural course of movement.

The Agency said, cementing or tiling one’s compound is contributing to flash flood all around the country while reducing the amount of underground water.

Mr Kwadwo Opoku Mensah told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a stakeholder’s education on climate change adaptations measures that there was the need for both soft and hard spaces around any house, which allowed rainwater to either sink underground to increase underground reserve and thereby halting flooding.

He suggested that homeowners must consider paving and green grass as against tiling, a practice that heightens urban floods.

Although the Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority’s regulations also prohibited such an act, project owners continued to be adamant to this policy directive.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

