Teacher Unions give government seven-day ultimatum, threaten to lay down tools

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, May 7, GNA – The Leadership of the three teacher unions in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions have given the government a seven-day ultimatum to pay certain allowances of teachers or face their anger.

They are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Gh).

At a news conference in Sunyani, the unions asked the government to pay for the Deprived Area, Extra Assessment, Book/Data/Online Teaching Support as well as Upward Adjustment of Continued Professional Development Allowances.

According to the unions, they were unhappy about what they described as the government’s lackadaisical attitude and failure to pay the allowances as contained in their Collective Bargaining Agreement by May 13, 2024.

Failure to do so, Mr Adobasom Ibrahim, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Secretary of GNAT, said the unions would have no other option to lay their tools down.

Flanked by Mr Augustine Akwowoki, and Mr William Owusu Acheaw, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Secretaries of the NAGRAT and CCT-Gh respectively, Mr Adobasom said the unions also demanded a comprehensive and satisfactory agreements that addressed the welfare, job security, and professional development of teachers.

“We have had enough of the indifference, complacency, and unfriendliness of the employer, and would thus not countenance this situation any longer,” he stated.

Mr Adobasom also called on the Ghana Education Service to design and implement a service scheme that spelt out “who is qualified or not to be a teacher, head-teacher or Director”.

“Our condition of service and scheme of service are critical documents that determine the terms and conditions of our employment”, he stated, and added however, that the “government’s delay in negotiating and finalizing these documents has created uncertainty, demotivation, and discontent among teachers.”

According to Adobasom, the teachers played an integral role in the quest to achieve the nation’s anticipated education objectives, saying the teacher shaped and determined the outcomes of the learning processes, and ensured in effect, the success of the educational system.

“However, the government has consistently demonstrated a lack of commitment and urgency in addressing our concerns, despite our tireless efforts and good faith,” he said.

