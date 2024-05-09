I will make a difference among Tema West residents – NPP candidate

By Ibrahim Bah Abdul-Rahman

Tema May 09, GNA – Mr Dennis Amfo-Sefah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Tema West Constituency, has expressed his commitment to bringing about the needed change in the lives of residents of Tema West.

Mr Amfo-Safah, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said drawing from his extensive experience in community service, he believed that his leadership could make a tangible difference in the lives of the people of Tema West.

He emphasised that transparency and honesty were the cornerstones of his leadership philosophy, and he firmly believed that trust was the bedrock of any successful relationship, be it with constituents or fellow party members.

“By fostering open communication and accountability, I aim to restore faith in politics and create a united front within the Tema West Constituency,” he said.

Mr Amfo-Sefah, who is also known as Nana Boakye, explained that inclusivity and collaboration were key tenets of his vision for leadership, saying “I recognise the value of diverse perspectives and aim to harness the collective wisdom of the Tema West community.

He said through town hall meetings and open forums, he planned to actively engage with constituents, listening to their concerns and incorporating their ideas into my policies.

The NPP parliamentary candidate envisioned a dynamic and forward-thinking approach to party leadership, emphasising the importance of strategic planning, innovative ideas, and effective communication within the NPP.

He stressed the need to foster a culture of creativity and adaptability, aimed at positioning the party as a driving force for progress and development in Tema West and Ghana at large.

Mr Amfo-Sefah said the building of social amenities and youth empowerment were central to his agenda, and he believed that investing in quality education and providing opportunities for skill development could unlock the potential of the constituency’s young generation.

“By collaborating with educational institutions, local businesses, and youth organisations, I intend to create an environment where young people can thrive and contribute to the community’s growth,” he added.

Mr Amfo-Sefah said his leadership style was grounded in honesty, humility, and inclusivity, with a vision and dedication to leading the NPP in Tema West towards a brighter future.

He also said his commitment to transparency, collaboration, and youth empowerment sets him apart as a candidate who truly valued the well-being and progress of the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

