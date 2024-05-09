GKMA Sanitation and Water Project: KMA constructs 1010 household toilets in 2023

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, May 09, GNA – The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) constructed 1,010 household toilets in 2023 under the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Sanitation and Water Project.

This represents a 67.5 percent increase compared with the 2022 performance of 603 household toilet facilities.

Since the start of the project in 2021, some 2,024 household toilets have been constructed in the KMA benefiting over 8,096 individuals.

Mr. Samuel Pyne, KMA Chief Executive, who announced this, said with respect to the institutional toilets, contracts were awarded for the construction of 16 facilities in nine selected school sites and handed over to the respective contractors.

Out of the total number, five of the Institutional toilets have been completed and handed over for use.

He was speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the first session of the ninth KMA in Kumasi.

The GKMA Sanitation and Water Project, which is expected to end in December 2024, seeks to increase access to improved sanitation and water supply in Greater Kumai with emphasis on low-income communities.

It will also strengthen management of environmental sanitation in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area.

The World Bank funded project through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources is being implemented in Kumasi Metropolitan, Ejisu, Suame, Kwadaso, Old Tafo, Oforikrom, Asokwa, and Asokore Mampong Municipal Assemblies.

Assemblies involved are benefitting from the construction of household toilets under 70 per cent subsidy, construction of institutional toilets, expansion of pipe borne water to low-income communities and the expansion of the Asafo sewage plant.

Mr. Pyne, touching on 2024 strategies and programmes, said the Assembly would step up public education and enforcement drives to ensure efficient and effective waste and sanitation management and ensure sanity to reduce congestion in the CBD.

It will maximize its internally generated funds through full digitization.

The KMA will ensure projects are completed on schedule and guarantee proper planning and regulation of physical development to create a safe and smart city to attract prospective investments.

