Health Minister urges Ghanaians to invest in health facilities  

Accra, May 20, GNA

Accra, May 20, GNA – Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, Minister of Health, has urged Ghanaians to invest in the country’s health facilities to ensure quality and effective healthcare delivery.

He said it was necessary for individuals and affluent Ghanaians to support hospitals within their local communities, adding that such commitment would lessen the cost of healthcare delivery and serve as a motivation for health workers.

Dr Okoe-Boye made the call when he donated a 20 seater Benz bus worth GHC 500, 000. to the Lekma Hospital, with support from Good Heart Alliance International, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), to the facility and the community.

The Minister said through effective collaboration, the Municipality had been transformed in many ways, including the establishment of a stadium, a bigger National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) claims processing centre, which would serve five regions in Ghana, the provision of an ambulance and would soon see the establishment of a nursing trainee hostel.

He said: “When we support hospitals, it will reduce the cost of care. Recently people complain about expensive dialysis sessions. Hospitals charge some of these monies because they are trying to recover all the monies they put into the care but if hospitals get support from endowment funds and individuals, it is not every cost they will recover from patients. So it is an assignment for all of us and once they all come on board, it will always be safer.”

He encouraged staff of the Hospital to use the bus to advance the hospital work, saying, “We are here to support you so that you work in a very comfortable atmosphere, and be happy while working so that we can also be safe anytime we visit you.”

Dr Okoe-Boye announced that a Lekma Hospital Endowment fund would be instituted in the next three months to support health service within the Municipality and to benefit the local people.

“Let us support our hospitals when we are strong and healthy so that when we need help they will also be in a position to help us,” he added.

He also announced the expansion of the Lekma Hospital to accommodate the increase in population with support from the Chinese government, which would see the expansion of the emergency centre, theatre and wards for women and children and a new paediatric facility to ensure quality of health care delivery.

Dr Akua Gyimah-Asante, Medical Superintendent, Lekma Hospital, commended the Minister for his immense contribution and support to the facility and asked for more.

“The significance of this donation cannot be overstated because it symbolises more than just a vehicle, it represents a beacon of hope and solidarity in our collective pursuit of better healthcare for all. As we reflect on the journey of the Lekma hospital we are reminded of the countless lives touched and the tireless effort of healthcare professionals,” she said.

Mr Daniel Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, Greater Regional Minister, stressed that the transformational agenda of the Minister had improved health services at the facility and urged the community to support him and enjoy more development.

GNA

