Gov’t committed to ensuring completion of Boankra Inland Port- Osei Mensah

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, May 21, GNA – Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, says the Government is committed to the task of the successful completion of the Boankra Inland Port project in the Ejisu Municipality to boost economic growth.

Despite the financial challenges facing the country, the Government had strived to allocate the necessary funds to accelerate progress of the project to meet the deadlines, he told journalists after inspecting the work done on Monday.

“Government is satisfied with the progress and quality of work executed so far,” he added.

The Boankra Logistics Terminal (BILT), owned by the Ghana Shippers Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and the Ministry of Transport, is being financed by the Government of Ghana.

The project was strategically located to boost the industrialization agenda of the Ashanti Region.

“Where BILT is located, we have a site for the Ghana Free Zones Authority as well as the Ashanti Industrial Park,” Mr Osei Mensah said.

“These things will not function properly without the logistics terminal. It is, therefore, important to ensure that the terminal is completed and operational to bring in all these activities here.”

The completion of the customised civil works, drains, culverts, and bridges, which were critical works in such type of road construction was necessary, he said, adding that the remaining tasks would be finished in due course.

Dr Aron Adade, the Project Director, explained that the Phase 1, which included civil works, earthworks, road networks, drainage systems, container freight terminals, container handling facilities, bonded warehouses, administration and operations block buildings, were about 50 percent complete.

The remaining 50 percent would consist of the superstructure and the terminal bay accordingly, he said.

The project consists of impressively crafted road network, container freight station, truck parking, fire and police stations, commercial area, administration block, and associated infrastructure.

Mr Kwesi Baffour Sarpong, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), said the journey had been marked by challenges, but government’s commitment to realising the vision of the BILT remained resolute.

The BILT is a key component of the government-initiated Ghana Trade and Investment Gateway Programme, a crucial driver of economic progress and regional connectivity.

Mr Sarpong said the project held immense significance for economic growth, which would reduce port congestion and costs, overall transportation costs, and drive regional trade facilitation for Ghana and the neighbouring countries.

It would further establish Ghana’s leadership role, especially within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The proximity of the project to the recently completed Kumasi International Airport and Ghana’s sea port would further accord the country the regions premier multimodal transportation hub in West Africa and beyond, he said.

Mrs Stella Wilson, Board Chair of GSA, commended the Minister for taking time to visit the site and assured him of GSA’s full commitment to ensuring the project’s goal was achieved through enhancing the economic status of the middle belt and northern sectors of the country.

GNA

