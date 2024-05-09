GRAFT Foundation to offer free surgery for needy persons in Kumasi

Accra, May 9, GNA – The Graft Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, will from May 31 to June 8, offer free reconstructive surgeries for needy persons who cannot afford the procedure in the Ashanti region.

The transformative reconstructive surgery scheduled to take place at St. Patrick Hospital in Offinso, aims to offer life-changing surgeries to 100 individuals.

The surgery is being preceded by a comprehensive outreach, patient screening at selected centers across the Ashanti region.

The screening centers include the St Patrick Hospital, Offinso, AGA Health Foundation, Obuasi, Hope Xchange Medical Center, Kumasi and the Presbyterian Hospital, Agogo.

Dr Brainerd Anani, the Managing Director of GRAFT Foundation, said the screening would help in identifying and prioritising candidates who stand to benefit the most from the surgical interventions.

He said the reconstructive surgical procedure would not only address physical deformities but also contribute to enhancing the overall well-being and confidence of the recipients.

“Anomalies to be operated on include but not limited to Cleft Lip & Palate, Macrodactyly, Hernia, Neurofibromatosis, Ectropion, Imperforate Vagina, Hypospadias, Dermoid Cyst, Bifid Thumb, Constriction Band, Lipoma and other swellings,” he said.

Dr Anani said the free surgery seeks to address the physical needs of the patients and restore their dignity and self-confidence, saying “every individual deserves the opportunity to live life to the fullest, unencumbered by physical limitations.”

“GRAFT Foundation has provided free surgeries for over 2000 patients and is poised to change more lives. This year’s surgical mission represents a testament to the foundation’s ethos of compassion and empowerment,” he said.

He invited individuals in need of reconstructive surgeries to participate in the screening process, stating that although the surgeries are free, prospective patients are to present a National Health Insurance card to benefit from the surgeries.

Dr Anani expressed gratitude to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints, Goil, Change Inca Foundation, GCB Bank, Ernest Chemist, Intravenous Infusions, Unicom Chemist and Letap Pharmaceuticals for supporting the project.

He also called on individuals, philanthropist and corporate Ghana to partner GRAFT Foundation in its journey of changing lives.

He said with a legacy spanning 11 years of changing lives, the foundation continued to be a beacon of hope for those seeking essential reconstructive surgical care.

