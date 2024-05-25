Ghanaian artistes KK Fosu, Bless involved in gruesome accident

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 25, GNA – Ghanaian musicians KK Fosu and Bless were involved in a horrific accident on the Apam Road on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Information gathered by GNA Entertainment reveals that both artists are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to a source, Bless suffered major injuries after fracturing his leg and is in critical condition.

Highlife star KK Fosu also sustained some injuries and was receiving treatment.

The terrible news has shocked the entertainment world, with music fans wishing them a swift recovery.

GNA

